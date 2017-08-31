‘Game of Thrones’ Star on [SPOILER]’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Death

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

Heading into last week’s episode of Game of Thrones, you probably didn’t think that dragons could make you cry. However, when one of Dany’s powerful children was speared out of the sky by the Night King, we all had to reach for the tissues.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Part of what made the moment so sad was watching Daenerys mourn over the loss of Viserion. She truly loves her dragons and this was quite a devastating moment for her. Even Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys on the show, had a tough time processing the tragic death.

“It’s a heartbreak,” Clarke said in an interview with EW. “Not only losing it but having that being given to the other side.”

Judging by the Night King’s actions at the end of the episode, Daenerys is going to have to fight Viserion at some point in the future. In all honesty, that will likely be the most difficult part of this entire situation for Daenerys.

Emilia Clarke knows that this loss makes the fight against the Night King even more important than it was before.

“My dragon could have died for nothing, so this is now important. For the first time, you’re starting to see her defenses broken.”

If there was a silver lining to the dragon’s death, it’s that we can all chuckle about which of the beasts made the turn to the dark side. Viserion was named after Dany’s most wretched sibling, Viserys.

Clarke noted the funny symbolism there, saying, “Of course it’s the rotten egg, of course you’d turn.”

The Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones is set to air on HBO this Sunday, August 27 at 9 p.m. ET.