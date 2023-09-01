'Game of Thrones' Creator George R.R. Martin Reveals Choice for 'Perfect' TV Episode in Surprise Fashion

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is revealing his choice for perfect TV episode, and it's not the HBO fantasy series. In a recent post on his blog, Martin gave his thoughts on Vanity Fair's recent list of the "24 Perfect TV Episodes From the Last 25 Years." He couldn't help but to point out that an episode he wrote for GoT, "Blackwater," was on the list. He then proceeded to say that even though he hasn't "seen all of the other episodes on the list," he has seen a good amount, so he doesn't disagree with the outlet's choices.

He gave his own opinions on episodes from Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, and Black Mirror, but he did end up picking an episode "that was even more perfect than all the others on the list." The winner is the series finale of HBO drama Six Feet Under. "I liked that series well enough, though I cannot say I loved it as much as I loved ROME or DEADWOOD or FARGO or a few other shows missing from the list," Martin admitted, "But that last episode was far and away the best finale in the entire history of television, and I cannot imagine how anyone could possibly do better."

Six Feet Under ran for five seasons and starred Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambros, Freddy Rodriguez, Matthew St. Patrick, Jeremy Sisto, Rachel Griffiths, James Cromwell, and Justina Machado. It depicted the lives of the Fisher family, who run a funeral home in LA. The series finale, "Everyone's Waiting," aired in 2005 and has been met with critical acclaim. It was even nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006 and won for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie, or Special. It has often been named one of the best finales and overall episodes in TV history, including TV Guide and more. So George R.R. Martin is definitely not alone.

Of course, there are some pretty good episodes of Game of Thrones, even if the last season didn't do all too well. Regardless, Martin says he feels "very pleased and flattered to be in such great company. No work of art is ever truly perfect, of course… but it is very gratifying to hear that maybe you achieved it, or at least came close… for some of your readers (or viewers)… once in a very great while. There is always next time, though… and regardless of how well (or poorly) one of my tales is received, I always want to do better the next time I sit down in front of the computer."