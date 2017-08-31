‘Game of Thrones’: Was Bran Actually the One Responsible for Saving Jon?

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

Just when fans thought that Jon Snow was losing his life for the second time, Game of Thrones sent jaws dropping to the floor. Benjen Stark had appeared just in time, sacrificing himself for his nephew.

The Benjen reveal was definitely a surprise, but what if there was more to it than that? When you go back and listen to some of Benjen’s dialogue in Season 6, it appears as though it may have been Bran who orchestrated Jon Snow’s safety.

After Hodor valiantly held the door (R.I.P.) last season, Meera and Bran were on their own. The duo was quickly chased down by a group of wights who would have killed them, had Benjen Stark not appeared to save the day.

Before Benjen revealed that he had some magic living inside of him, Meera asked him why he came to save them. The man simply replied, “The Three-Eyed Raven sent for me.”

Meera then said that the Three-Eyed Raven was dead, and Benjen replied by saying that he now “lives again.” This prompted Bran to wake up.

So, it’s clear that Benjen has a connection to the raven, and he had been in communication with the one who held the title before Bran. Now that Bran has taken over the mantle, there’s no reason to think that the bond Benjen had with the Raven wouldn’t continue.

Back in the previous episode, Bran was seen warging into a flock of ravens, and he was clearly watching the moves of the Night King. It’s entirely likely that Bran saw what was happening with Jon Snow and his men. The group was up there for quite a while, so Bran would’ve had time to get that information to Benjen, and send him to their location to save the day.

Even though he’s back in Winterfell, Bran may have been responsible for saving the life of Jon Snow.