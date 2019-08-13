‘Friends’ Coming to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

Listen up, Friends fans! The beloved show is heading to theaters for a limited event to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary, with over 1,000 movie theaters across the country screening 12 iconic episodes of the classic sitcom.

In the vein of the show’s titles, the special is dubbed Friends 25th: The One with the Anniversary and will take place over three nights, Sept. 23 and 28 and Oct. 2. Four episodes will play each night including fan-favorites like “The One Where No One’s Ready” and “The One Where Ross Got High.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode schedule is as follows:

Night 1: Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out

Night 2: The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos

Night 3: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High

Every episode has been converted from 35mm camera negatives to 4K, and the event will also include bonus features including exclusive interviews and never before seen content.

“The cultural impact that Friends continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright, and the incredibly talented cast,” Warner Bros. Television Group President & Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Gregorian told PEOPLE.

“It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together. We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters — for the first time ever! — so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way.”

Tickets for the screenings will be available beginning Friday through Fathom Events.

Friends originally premiered on Sept. 22, 1994, instantly making stars out of its six main actors — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. It has since become a streaming-service favorite and will leave Netflix in 2020 for for WarnerMedia’s streaming service, HBO Max.

Along with the screenings, Friends fans can also celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary with a pop-up in New York City, which will include set recreations of series mainstays including Monica’s apartment, Joey and Chandler’s apartment and the coffee shop Central Perk.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jim Smeal