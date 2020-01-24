‘Friends’ Cast’s ‘Last Supper’ Photo Shared by Courteney Cox Leaves Fans Emotional

Courteney Cox recently shared a “Last Supper” photo of the Friends cast, which has left fans very emotional. Thursday marked 16 years to the very day that the stars of the hit sitcom filmed the final episode, titled “The Last One.” In the photo that Cox shared, the whole group can be seen sitting around a table and having one last cast dinner together while filming. The photo has stirred up a lot of emotions among fans, with one commenting, “This makes me so sad,” and adding, “I remember finding out there would be no more.”

“I’m just crying with this picture,” another fan commented to a friend. “They are part of our history. Love so much.”

“Why does this make me emotional,” someone else wrote, while one more fan added, “I love how they all have to have a hand on each other it’s so cute.”

Recently, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly addressed the notion that, while there is some “interest” in a Friends reunion, now does not feel like the right time.

“There’s interest all the way around, and yet we can’t get interest all aligned to push the button on it,” Reilly said, while speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour last week. “Today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe.”

Series co-creator Marta Kauffman also commented on the possibility of bringing the show back, saying that she would be “totally behind” an unscripted special, but made a point to note that there will not be a scripted revival of the show.

“If it was the right thing, if it were the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences, and the episodes, then I’m totally behind it,” Kauffman told reporters at the Producer Guild Awards, where she was the recipient of the Norman Lear Achievement in Television Award, according to PEOPLE.

“Nothing scripted,” she reiterated. “We will not do anything scripted.”

The entire 10 seasons of Friends had been streaming on Netflix, but were removed at the beginning of the year. Fans will get a chance to stream the show again, however, when it debuts on HBO Max in May.