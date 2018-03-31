Friday TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods’ Wins the Night

CBS’ Friday night drama line-up returned this week to big numbers, with Hawaii Five-0 earning the best rating and Blue Bloods taking the most-watched show title.

The eye network had its Friday taken over by the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, but with the Final Four games on Saturday, all three shows finally returned. MacGyver kicked the night off with 6.38 million viewers and a 0.8 18-49 rating, which was down just one-tenth from its previous episode, reports TV By The Numbers.

Hawaii Five-0 followed with 7.69 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the key demo. Blue Bloods had 8.34 million viewers tune in, earning the biggest audience of the night. However, its key demo rating was 0.9.

The new episode of Blue Bloods saw Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) reluctantly helping his brother-in-law Jimmy (guest star Kevin Dillon) go clean after he discovered Jimmy running a credit card scheme for the mob. Jamie (Will Estes) also helped a Muslim police officer who worked undercover at the same mosque for a decade, diffuse a bomb on a school bus. The officer was finally rewarded with a new position in the New York Police Department.

Blue Bloods, which also stars Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan, is now in its eighth season. The season has averaged 9.3 million viewers and a 0.94 18-49 rating through the first 17 episodes, according to TV Series Finale. It is down 11.6 percent in viewership from last season.

Hawaii Five-0 is also in its eighth season, and has been doing very well considering the departures of stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park. It has averaged 8.6 million viewers, just 0.77% off from season seven, and a 1.0 18-49 rating.

Over at FOX, Masterchef Junior pulled in 3.04 million viewers and a 0.8 18-49 rating. A repeat of 9-1-1 followed with 2.14 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demographic.

ABC saw Once Upon a Time go up just a tenth in the demo, to 0.5. The show, which is in its final season, also had 2.08 million viewers. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. had just 1.86 million viewers and the same rating as Once. 20/20 finished off the night with 2.22 million viewers and a 0.4 18-49 rating.

NBC’s two scripted dramas both dropped from their previous episodes. Blindspot had 2.91 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating, while Taken had 2.12 million viewers and just a 0.3 18-49 rating. The news magazine Dateline had more viewers than both shows, with 3.31 million and a 0.6 18-49 rating.

The CW’s Dynasty had 990,000 viewers and a 0.3 18-49 rating. A repeat of Penn & Teller: Fool Us had 960,000 viewers and a 0.2 18-49 rating.

