Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Lineup Released: ‘Home Alone,’ ‘The Santa Clause,’ ‘Frosty’ and More

Halloween is over, meaning it’s time to prepare for the Christmas season! Disney’s Freeform even announced its 2021 25 Days of Christmas lineup, including multiple airings of the Home Alone movies, plenty of Santa Claus-themed shows, and other Disney-related fun. The Nightmare Before Christmas will also get plenty of airings to please those who still want some horror mixed in with their holiday cheer.

The festivities kick off on Wednesday, Dec. 1 bright and early at 7 a.m. with Holiday in Handcuffs, a 2007 made-for-TV movie starring Melissa Joan Hart and Mario Lopez, produced when Freeform was still ABC Family. The first day of December will also see all three of Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause movies airing back-to-back-to-back. Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York will also air on Dec. 1, beginning at 5:50 p.m. Some of the other movies popping up in the schedule this year include Arthur Christmas, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Jingle All the Way, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Anyone hoping for some new Christmas programming from Disney for the Freeform line-up will be a little disappointed. The schedule leans heavily on perennial favorites. The only Freeform premiere this year is Office Christmas Party, which will air on Dec. 14 at 8:30 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. It’s a little surprising that the movie would air on Freeform since it was originally rated R when it hit theaters, but holiday hijinks have probably been edited so it can air in the middle of the day. Office Christmas Party is a Paramount movie starring Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, and Jennifer Aniston. Scroll on for a look at the full schedule.

Dec. 1-4

Wednesday, December 1

7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

11:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons



Thursday, December 2

7:00 a.m. – The Mistle-tones

10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

1:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons



Friday, December 3

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

9:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

11:35 a.m. – 4:35 p.m. – Family Guy

4:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Saturday, December 4

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

9:35 a.m. – Prancer Returns

11:40 a.m. – Home Alone 3

1:50 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:05 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

7:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

7:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:50 p.m. – Home Alone

11:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Dec. 5-8

Sunday, December 5

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9:05 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10:05 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:10 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

2:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone

9:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2



Monday, December 6

7:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

11:00 a.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

1:10 p.m. – Home Alone

3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Tuesday, December 7

7:00 a.m. – Stealing Christmas

11:00 a.m. – Home Alone

1:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:10 p.m. – Jingle All the Way

6:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas



Wednesday, December 8

7:00 a.m. – Snow

11:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

1:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

3:00 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

5:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

9:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Dec. 9-12

Thursday, December 9

7:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:50 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Snowglobe



Friday, December 10

7:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Family Guy

12:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

2:35 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:10 p.m. – Home Alone

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy



Saturday, December 11

7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

9:35 a.m. – The Star (2017)

11:40 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

1:10 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

3:10 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

5:10 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. – Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas



Sunday, December 12

7:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)

9:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

11:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

1:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist

Dec. 13-16

Monday, December 13

7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy



Tuesday, December 14

7:00 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m. – Love Actually

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. – Office Christmas Party – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – The Night Before



Wednesday, December 15

7:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:00 a.m. – Office Christmas Party

1:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy



Thursday, December 16

7:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

10:30 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

1:00 p.m. – Almost Christmas

3:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Dec. 17-20





Friday, December 17

7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – Family Guy

9:00 a.m. – Love Actually

12:00 p.m. – Home Alone

2:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol



Saturday, December 18

7:35 a.m. – Love Actually

10:45 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

5:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

9:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:20 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas



Sunday, December 19

7:00 a.m. – The Middle

7:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 3

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

4:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

6:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50 p.m. – Home Alone

10:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic



Monday, December 20

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – Home Alone

1:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Dec. 21-25

Tuesday, December 21

7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – Family Guy

10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:00 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

4:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy



Wednesday, December 22

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

9:30 a.m. – Love the Coopers

12:00 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

2:05 p.m. – Home Alone

4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Thursday, December 23

7:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

12:00 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

2:05 p.m. – The Star (2017)

4:05 p.m. – Home Alone

6:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas



Friday, December 24

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)

1:00 p.m. – Home Alone

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy



Saturday, December 25

7:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

9:10 a.m. – The Santa Clause

11:20 a.m. – The Santa Clause 2

1:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas