Fran Drescher Considering Reboot of ‘The Nanny’

The Nanny star Fran Drescher said Friday that she’s open to a reboot of the ’90s sitcom.

“I am in touch definitely,” the 60-year-old Drescher told Closer Weekly. “Renée Taylor is a good friend of mine, Charlie [Charles Shaughnessy] is a good friend of mine. Recently I reconnected with Nicholle Tom, and periodically I speak to everyone, but I’m very good friends with Charlie and Renée, for sure. As far as a reboot goes, I would be open to it if somebody wanted to do it — but if nobody wants to do it, then I’m currently trying to develop something else.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, Shaughnessy told Radar Online in May he didn’t think The Nanny should be rebooted.

“There’s been talk about a stage musical. There’s been talk about a revival series. There’s been talk about a one-off limited show, like a Gilmore Girls-type thing,” he said, referring to the series of Gilmore Girls movies Netflix produced.

“The whole concept of The Nanny is a nanny to these three kids,” Shaughnessy continued. “When those three kids are all grown up, there is no need for a nanny.”

Renée Taylor played Sylvia Fine, the mother of Drescher’s character, while Charles Shaughnessy played Max, the patriarch of the Sheffield family. Nicholle Tom played Max’s eldest child, Maggie.

The Nanny was created by Drescher with Peter Marc Jacobson and starred the comedian as Fran, a Jewish fashion queen who became a nanny for Max’s three children. As the series went on, Fran and Max fell in love. A revival of the series would probably focus on their lives as a married couple.

The show was inspired by Drescher’s life and ran from 1993 to 1999 on CBS. It’s distributed by Sony Pictures TV.

The Nanny earned two Golden Globe nominations, both for Drescher’s performances. She also earned two Emmy nominations. Despite the show’s high ratings, it only earned an Emmy win for costumes in 1995.