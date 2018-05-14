Fox Just Fine With ‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’ Cancellation, Reveals ‘Last Man Standing’ Details

Fox is apparently “really happy” that NBC picked up Brooklyn Nine-Nine and even happier with their own revival of Last Man Standing.

Just one day after announcing the cancellation of the Andy Samberg comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons, Fox announced that the Tim Allen-starring comedy Last Man Standing was finding a home on the network after being off the air for one season. While the news left many fans angry, the network is not regretting its decision.

“We are really happy for that whole team,” Fox TV Group co-chair/CEO Dana Walden told reporters, according to Deadline, referencing the “heroic” actions of NBC, who swooped in to save the Andy Samberg comedy.

The cancellation was “based on a variety of factors,” Walden continued, Entertainment Weekly reports. “We love this show, those are great creators, it’s a phenomenal cast. We ordered it throughout five seasons. It’s a great length of time for a single-camera comedy. Ultimately we felt like we didn’t have the exact right place to schedule it this year.”

While Walden claimed the series performed best on Sunday, the network wanted “to give Bob’s Burgers an opportunity to have a plum time period,” and instead gave it the coveted timeslot, limiting Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s opportunities to grow.

With the addition of Thursday Night Football, meaning fewer hours for other programs, the network ultimately decided that it “just didn’t have room for it.”

As for their own newest recruit, Last Man Standing, Fox is looking forward to having the series on their network, citing the success of ABC’s Roseanne revival as a factor.

“Obviously I think everyone took a good hard look at the performance of Roseanne,” Walden said. “It did so well and it certainly did remind us that we have a huge iconic comedy star in our fox family in Tim Allen. We’ve been talking to Tim throughout the year. We tried to move Last Man Standing over last year when ABC decided not to move forward. It’s a really funny show. It had nothing to do with Roseanne that we were interested in the first place. We always felt like ABC didn’t really prioritize Last Man Standing. We always wondered how it would do if it was given a better opportunity and prioritized more in terms of a network’s agenda. We were emboldened by Roseanne.”

While Roseanne Barr’s political views tend to seep into her series, Fox Television’s other Chairman and CEO Gary Newman said that probably will not be the case for Last Man Standing.

“Tim’s personal politics are not a big feature of the show and if you were to talk to Tim he would say [his character] is a centrist and the show never delved deeply into politics. We think its a funny show and audience responded to it,” he said.

The multicamera comedy, starring Allen as a man living in a house full of women, originally aired on ABC from 2011 to 2017. News of its revival came after months of speculation that Fox was in talks with Allen to bring back the series.