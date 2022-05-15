Two FOX Shows Canceled Amid Widespread TV Cancellations

✖

Fox's primetime line-up includes only a few original scripted shows, and it just lost two more. The network canceled Our Kind of People and Pivoting on Friday, the day after its rivals CBS, ABC, and NBC canceled a slew of shows before their upfront presentations. The two shows only lasted one season each.

Our Kind of People was inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham's 1999 book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class and was created by Karin Gist and Wendy Calhoun. Lee Daniels was among the executive producers. Fox was so confident in the project that it ordered it straight to series to avoid the usual pilot season process, notes The Hollywood Reporter. However, the show failed to catch on, only averaging 2.1 million viewers per episode, and earned poor reviews.

The series was set in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, and starred Yaya DaCosta as single mother Angela Vaughn, who wanted to reclaim her family's name. She soon learned about a dark secret in her mother's past that changed everything for her. The series also starred Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Joe Morton, and Morris Chestnutt. The 12th and final episode aired on Jan. 25.

Pivoting was a comedy and scored a coveted post-NFL slot for its premiere episode. The series was created by Liz Astrof. It centered on Amy (Eliza Coupe), Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin), and Sarah (Maggie Q), three friends who decide to suddenly change after realizing life is too short. Their impulsive decision ends up strengthening their friendship. Tommy Dewey, Robert Baker, and Colton Dunn also starred. Only 10 episodes were produced, with the last airing on March 10. The series scored a rare 100% fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but it failed to attract audiences. It averaged just 1.85 million viewers.

Fox previously canceled The Big Leap in March. The series was inspired by a British reality series and created by Liz Heldens. It centered on a group of down-on-their-luck characters who tried to change their lives by starring in a reality dance show competition. Although the show earned critical acclaim for its 11 episodes, it was not a big hit with audiences and only averaged 2.8 million viewers and a 0.4 18-49 rating with seven days of delayed viewing counted.

Fox still has several other shows waiting for decisions. The sitcoms Call Me Kat and Welcome to Flatch are waiting for third and second season orders, respectively. The animated Duncanville just started its second season on May 1, while Housebroken has not even started its second season. 911, 911: Lone Star, and The Resident have also not been renewed or canceled yet. Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, The Great North, and The Simpsons will all return next season. Fox also ordered the new shows Accused, Grimsburg, Krapopolis, and Monarch.