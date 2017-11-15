FOX Accused of Stealing Script for ‘The Mick’

Fox is facing a lawsuit after a TV writer has claimed that The Mick was based off of a script that he wrote.

Wyndham Lewis, who has written for Nurse Jackie, filed a lawsuit claiming that The Mick plagiarized ideas from a script he submitted to Fox executive Jen Carreras is 2015, TMZ reports. It didn’t result in a deal, but in January 2016 Lewis discovered that Fox was developing The Mick, which he alleges is a rewrite of his script.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The script, for a show called The Godmother, was about a “black sheep” aunt who suddenly finds herself in the position of caring for the spoiled children of white-collared criminals. It just so happens to be the same theme as The Mick, which follows black sheep Mackenzie Murphy as she is forced to care for her sister and brother-in-law’s spoiled kids after they flee the country to avoid federal fraud charges.

The lawsuit alleges that a key scene in the Fox show has a typo which refers to the main character Chip as Grant, which was the name that Lewis gave his main character in The Godmother.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial for breach of implied-in-fact-agreement. Lewis is suing Fox and 3 Arts Entertainment for at least $2 million.