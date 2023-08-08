Former 'Judge Judy' Guest Accused of Kidnapping, Imprisoning Woman in His Garage

A man once featured in the TV courtroom series Judge Judy is accused of kidnapping and imprisoning a woman who reportedly fled his garage. The FBI's Portland Field Office issued a press release on Aug. 2 announcing that Negasi Zuberi, 29, had been taken into federal custody in connection with a case involving an alleged "interstate kidnapping after a Washington woman escaped his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, claiming she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell." Also mentioned in the release was the fact that Zuberi has been known by various names, such as "Sakima" and "Justin Kouassi," in the past, as well as the name "Justin Hyche," which he used to appear in front of Judith Sheindlin on Judge Judy in 2018 where he successfully sued his then-girlfriend over damaged clothing.

As part of the FBI release detailing the accusations against Zuberi, it was noted that the conflict began in Oregon before Zuberi reportedly fled to Reno, Nev., where he faced up against police for a brief standoff. "According to court records, on July 15, 2023, Zuberi traveled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Seattle, where he solicited the services of a prostitute, he then posed as an undercover police officer. The victim told investigators that he pointed a taser at her and placed her in handcuffs and leg irons and put her in the back seat of his car. He then traveled roughly 450 miles with the woman, sexually assaulting her during the trip," the release read. "According to the victim, once he arrived at his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Zuberi moved her into a makeshift cell that he had constructed in his garage. The cell was made of cinder blocks and a metal door installed in reverse so it could not be opened from the inside. Once Zuberi left, the victim says she repeatedly banged on the door and was able to break the door open and escape the room. She was able to flag down a passing motorist who called 9-1-1."

Zuberi is believed to have lived in ten states over the past decade, which is why the FBI has urged more potential victims to come forward. "According to the complaint, this woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell. Police say she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare," FBI agent Stephanie Shark said in a statement. "We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities. Through quick law enforcement action, we were able to get Zuberi in custody the next day. While she may have helped protect future victims, sadly we have now linked Zuberi to additional violent sexual assaults in at least four states, and there could be more."