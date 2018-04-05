‘First Wives Club’ TV Reboot Gets Pilot Order at Paramount Network

First Wives Club is headed to TV.

Paramount Network has given a pilot order to a half-hour comedy television reboot of the 1996 film from Girls Trip co-writer Tracy Oliver and Paramount Television.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Deadline, the project is the first pilot order for the new network established in January, succeeding Spike. The Viacom network started off with several straight-to-series orders but its executives stressed they were also open to the pilot development model.

First Wives Club also marks the network’s first collaboration with sibling production company Paramount Television, whose portfolio includes Epix’s Berlin Station, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, USA’s Shooter and TNT’s The Alienist.

Like the film, which starred Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn, the series will be based in New York City and follow a group of women who band together after they marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood, as well as a little revenge.

Oliver wrote the pilot script and is executive producing along with Karen Rosenfelt and Scott Rudin, who produced the movie, which was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Olivia Goldsmith.

A First Wives Club TV series reboot was originally developed with Rosenfelt and a different writer at sibling Viacom channel TV Land where it was picked up to pilot by Keith Cox, who now oversees development for Paramount Network.

While TV Land ultimately passed on the pilot, the project was kept alive and moved to Paramount Network, designated as Viacom’s leading scripted brand, for redevelopment, with Oliver brought in to write a new script.

The pilot is Paramount Network’s second movie-to-tv adaptation, with the Heathers television series set to premiere at some point in 2018.

Heathers was originally set to premiere March 7 on the network but was delayed following the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“Paramount Network’s original series Heathers is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society’s most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence,” Paramount Network said in a statement Wednesday. “While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year.”

Heathers, first developed for TV Land, was poised to become Paramount Network’s second scripted original following miniseries Waco.