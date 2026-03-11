‘Fire Country’: Michael Trucco Talks Luke’s ‘Moment of Redemption’ in Midseason Premiere (Exclusive)

Fire Country returned from its midseason hiatus in February, and Michael Trucco spoke to PopCulture.com about Luke’s moment of redemption.

The midseason premiere, which aired on Feb. 27, switched back and forth between the raging wildfire and the next day, with Trucco’s Luke Leone interrogating Manny and Sharon.

While the interrogation was basically just a formality to get down to the bottom of what really happened during the wildfire when Manny was running point, Trucco said it was one of his “favorite episodes.” He continued, “Bill Purple directed it. I loved this kind of tribunal vibe that we had. I remember that the story told in flashback, and it comes back to the table. It was like this sort of Luke 2.0, this more mature version. This Luke, who’s kind of got a new title, got a shiny new office, and he was flexing his job title a little bit.”

Pictured: Michael Trucco as Luke Leone. Photo: CBS

“But also, as you know, and we’ve seen the episode, it kind of comes full circle and comes to fruition,” he continued. “He was doing what he was hired to do, and that’s to grill and to get all the facts and the information. But I love that he has this moment of redemption.”

Luke was first introduced in Season 1 of the firefighter drama, but he has definitely evolved over the years. He’s not as loose as he used to be, and his new title of Cal Fire Assistant Chief has something to do with that, which is why he was conducting the interrogation. There’s also the fact that he’s had to step up a bit since his brother Vince died in the Season 4 premiere, so that redemption couldn’t have come at a better time.

Pictured: Michael Trucco as Luke Leone. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

“That’s something that I just talked about before, that I like about Luke, this push-pull that you never know what you get,” Trucco explained. “I said I like to sound like the proverbial box of chocolates on Fire Country because he’s the one character that you’re like, ‘Which Luke is gonna show up?’ Because sometimes people are like, ‘Yeah. There you go. He’s a good guy.’ And then they have me do something. I’m a complete jerk. You’re like, ‘Son of a b—-. What’s your problem?’ And I love that you just kinda don’t know which side’s gonna show up. But I think he’s starting to evolve as a character. And that has a lot to do with the absence of Vince.”

Luke is continuing to evolve, both personally and professionally, and it can be assumed that, as the season continues, probably going into Season 5 as well, fans will see different sides of him. Now with the Zabel Ridge arsonist storyline and REMs in play as well, there is no telling what’s next for Luke Leone. Make sure to tune in to new episodes of Fire Country on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens.