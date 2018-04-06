Keri Russell Speaks out About ‘Felicity’ Reboot Possibility

During a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Keri Russell addressed the possibility of a Felicity reboot.

During a Q&A segment with a fan who phoned in, Russell was asked out the upcoming Felicity cast reunion that is scheduled to take place at a TV festival in Austin, Texas later this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The fan inquired if this reunion meant that a “reboot or revival” of the series might be on the horizon. Before she could answer, her Americans co-star and husband Matthew Rhys, who was sitting next to her, joked that she should “tell them about the feature film” that she’s “not supposed to talk about.”

Finally, Russell composed herself and cautiously replied, “I can tell you that we’re going, and… that’s it.”

While she did not give any specific answer to whether or not there are any future plans for the show to return, her response was very carefully worded and suspiciously deflecting. So it is entirely possible that there are plans for something and she simply is not at liberty to say right now.

It is also possible that the producers and cast may be working on putting something together, but all of the plans have not come together yet, and Russell is simply avoiding speaking prematurely about plans that could fall apart.

TV series revivals have done very well lately, with Fuller House and Will & Grace both being praised by critics and fans alike. There have also been revivals of classic series like Dallas, Gilmore Girls, and Twin Peaks that were received with varying levels of acclaim.

Maybe the most successful TV show revival lately has been Roseanne, as the debut episode recently hit 25.04 million total viewers, as the Live+3 (people who watched the episode live, plus over the next three days) ratings lifted by 6.69 million viewers.

This beats out the original Live+3 record held by the September 2014 premiere How to Get Away with Murder, which saw a gain of 5.93 million viewers.

Interestingly, Barr recently took to Twitter to call out New York and Los Angeles for turning in the lowest ratings of her revival series.

“New York and LA-had the lowest ratings for a gender fluid child character & a Hillary supporting sister character,” Barr wrote in a now-deleted tweet, while also adding a hashtag of her own name.

According to Deadline, both cities are at the top of the TV markets and neither of them landed in the top 20 individual city ratings for the series revival’s debut.