'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Christine Evangelista Talks Pregnancy Storyline in AMC Series (Exclusive)

✖





[Spoilers ahead for Season 7, Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead.] In the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead, viewers learned that Sherry (Christine Evangelista) is having a baby with her husband Dwight (Austin Amelio). And as exciting as the couple is to be pregnant, they have a challenge ahead of them because of the impending war their group has with Victor (Colman Domingo) and his community at The Tower. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Evangelista shared her reaction when learning of Sherry's pregnancy.

"I mean, I was so overwhelmed," Evangelista exclusively told PopCulture. "Going into the season, I knew that this was going to happen and how that played a part in the whole journey throughout the season. As last season ended and they survived the bombing, knowing that they have this extra chance at life again and what they want to do with that. It was such a beautiful moment, but of course, I had so many questions like being pregnant on the show is challenging, difficult. What does this mean? Where are we going to pick this up from? There was that sort of intense moment where I had like, wow, this is some serious stuff going into a war like they do at the end of that episode, knowing that she's carrying this. That's a baller move. It just plays to the strength of her and her character."

Having a family is something that Sherry and Dwight talked about this season despite the state of the world when it comes to the zombie apocalypse. Evangelista knew that the storyline was going to happen, but she and Amelio came together and pitched the idea of Sherry and Dwight learning about the pregnancy before the group goes to war instead of toward the end of the season.

"We were supposed to find out after that, towards the end of the season, and it was both of us that were like, well this just adds another layer of complications and something really interesting," Evangelista said. "For Sherry going into the situation, but also for Dwight wanting to protect Sherry, or check their child, and fight for what's right. But it just added another layer of complexity that we were really eager to play. It was great." Fear the Walking Dead airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC and streams on AMC+. There are three episodes remaining in Season 7, and the series has been renewed for Season 8.