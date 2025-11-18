‘Family Guy’ Reveals Hallmark Christmas Movie Parody Special

Fans of Family Guy will soon get to deck the halls in an entirely new way.

FOX announced this past weekend that a Christmas movie special will release later this month, entitled Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime’s Familiar Holiday Movie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As you’d expect from the title, the new special will see Lois and Peter meet up in a parody of Hallmark’s Christmas fare. Surprisingly, the movie will see the Family Guy crew leave Quahog behind and instead have the romance take place in “Townsville.” The animated sitcom has been doing Christmas episodes for decades now, but a location switch-up is pretty new.

The special’s Lifetime-esque plot casts Lois as a worker for “Big Pie” who travels to a small town “in hopes of stealing Peter’s award-winning family secret pie recipe.” Along the way, the two fall in love, and Peter teaches her “that love and carbs matter more than corporate ambition.”

In an interview with Collider, showrunners Alec Sulkin and Rich Appel shared how the idea for the special came about.

“Well, I think it gets harder and harder every year to try to think of an original — or what we hope is an original — Christmas episode,” Sulkin said. “So this year, we just decided to give up trying to be original and just used every single thing that’s been used before.”

Appel called the special one of their most wholesome and self-aware Christmas-themed works yet.

“It’s fun for a show like Family Guy that obviously, in tone, doesn’t have a ton in common with the classic Hallmark family-friendly movies. So it was a fun area to explore.”

Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime’s Familiar Holiday Movie premieres November 28.