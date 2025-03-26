‘Family Feud’ Contestant Arrested for Heinous Crime

A former Family Feud contestant is currently behind bars. Entertainment Weekly reports Christopher Crisona has been charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse.

Crisona, an elementary school teacher who has lived in both Delaware and Florida, was arrested in Orange County, Florida. He was charged with multiple felony sex crimes following allegations of abuse from a former middle school student at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Wilmington, Del.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Crisona taught at the school in the mid-1990s, per a press release from Delaware’s Department of Justice. Father John Taggart of the school was also arrested and charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse.

Crisona competed on the Steve Harvey-led game show in 2010. He and his family almost won a $20,000 prize during the “Fast Money” segment, but ultimately fell three points short of the threshold with 197 points, losing the grand prize.

“The State’s indictment alleges a pattern of gravely serious abuse against a juvenile by two adults in a position of trust,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a press release statement. “As prosecutors, and as parents, these kinds of cases keep us up at night — but they also give us purpose. The victim in this case suffered profound trauma over a period of years and deserves justice. I’m grateful to the police, prosecutors, and social workers who have been critical to this investigation and who are committed to getting justice.”

The Department of Justice’s report on the case notes that Crisona was “removed mid year” from St. Thomas “following a student complaint,” and that he later worked at multiple schools in the Wilmington area in the late ’90s and early 2000s.