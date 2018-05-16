Fall TV 2018: See Every CBS Show Just Announced

TV fans are still reeling from the loss of some of their favorite shows last week, but with the end of a television season comes the promise of new series.

During its upfront presentation Wednesday, CBS unveiled its slate of new television series for the upcoming 2018-19 season. With a mix of new comedies, dramas from well-known producers and more than one anticipated reboot, the network hopes to make a splash with their new offerings.

Murphy Brown

One of CBS’ most anticipated new series is the reboot to fan-favorite multi camera series Murphy Brown.

With Candice Bergen and series creator Diane English back on board, the series will follow Brown navigating the new world of 24-hour cable, social media, “fake news” and a vastly different political climate. Murphy returns alone with her original FYI team: lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood, investigative journalist Frank Fontana and producer Miles Silverberg.

Murphy’s son, Avery, shares his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit, and has followed in her journalistic footsteps — perhaps too closely. Now back in the game, Murphy is determined to draw the line between good television and honest reporting, proving that the world needs Murphy Brown now more than ever.

Along with Bergen, the series stars Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, Jake McDorman, Tyne Daly and Nik Dodany. Murphy Brown will air Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET starting fall 2018.

Magnum P.I.

Another reboot fr the network, Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series starring Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL, who becomes a private investigator.

The series also stars Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill. Magnum P.I. will air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET starting fall 2018.

FBI

From mega-producer Dick Wolf and the team behind Law & Order, FBI follows he inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

These first-class agents bring all their talents, intellect and technical expertise to tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence, in order to keep New York and the country safe.

The series stars Missy Peregrim, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel. The drama will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET starting fall 2018.

God Friended Me

A new humorous, uplifting drama, God Friended Me follows Miles Finer (Brandon Micheal Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from God, and later becoming an agent of change in the lives of those around him.

The series stars Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton. God Friended Me will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET starting fall 2018.

Happy Together

Damon Wayans Jr. is back on TV in this new comedy about a 30-something married couple whooping to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star unexpectedly moves in with them.

The series, which is executive produced by Harry Styles, also stars Amber Stevens, Feliz Mallard, Sephanie Weir and Chris Parnell. Happy Together will occupy the Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET timeslot starting in the fall.

The Neighborhood

Cedric the Entertainer is back as an opinionated neighbor in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where no one looks like him or appreciates his neighborliness.

New Girl’s Max Greenfield plays Dave, who moves into Calvin Butler’s (Cedric the Entertainer) neighborhood, and quickly realizes fitting into the neighborhood will be more complex than he first thought.

Along with Cedric and Greenfield, the series stars Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Dreama Walker, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. The series will air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET in fall 2018.

The Code

The Code is a drama about the military’s brightest mings who take on our country’s toughest legal challenges, inside the courtroom and out, in the only law office in the world where every attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator and a Marine.

The series, which will debut mid-season, stars Anna Wood, Ato Essadoh, Philipa Soo and Raffi Barsoumian.

Fam

The Vampire Diaries vet Nina Dobrev is taking a swing at comedy in a show about a woman whose vision of a perfect life with her adoring fiancé (Tone Bell) and his wonderful parents is radically altered when her 16-year-old half-sister unexpectedly comes to live with her.

Along with Dobrev and Bell, the mid-season comedy series stars Odessa Adlon, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Shery Lee Ralph.

The Red Line

Pairing up acclaimed producers Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti, The Red Line follows the lives of three different Chicago families whose stories of loss and tragedy intersect in the wake of the mistake shooting of an African American doctor by a white cop.

The series stars Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Aliyah Royale, Noel Fisher, Howard Charles, Elizabeth Laidlaw, Vinny Chhibber and Michael Patrick Thornton.

Returning Shows

Don’t worry TV fans, CBS will also bring back some of the network’s biggest hits in the fall including Bull, NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, Survivor, SEAL Team, Criminal Minds, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Mom, SWAT, MacGyver, NCIS:Los Angeles and Madam Secretary.