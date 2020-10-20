'Everybody Loves Raymond' Sets First-Ever Benefit Reunion to Honor Peter Boyle

✖

It seems to be the year of reunions and people aren't mad about it. Whether it's a virtual reunion due to COVID-19, or a reboot, casts from all kinds of shows are getting back together to bring a little light and laughter into the lives of many during this tumultuous year. Recently, the Everybody Loves Raymond cast gathered for their first-ever benefit reunion to honor the late Peter Boyle.

Boyle passed in 2006 after a four-year battle with multiple myeloma and is now being honored and remembered thanks to his wife Loraine Alterman Boyle who joined the International Myeloma Foundation. The type of cancer the actor had is the second most common blood cancer in the world. So the cast of Everybody Loves Raymond, including Ray Romano (Ray Barone), Patricia Heaton (Debra Barone), Brad Garrett (Robert Barone) and many more reunited for a 90-minute table read to raise awareness. The special is set to air Oct. 23 for the 14th Annual International Myeloma Foundation's Annual Comedy Celebration.

Since 2007, the foundation has featured over 50 celebrity comedians and musical performers and they've raised over $7 million for the Peter Boyle Research Fund which supports the IMF's Black Swan Research Initiative. While the cast is gathering for a good cause, an actual reboot isn't in the works and probably won't ever be. Since the passings of Boyle and fellow co-star Doris Roberts, show creator Phil Rosenthal says there could never be a "true" reboot since they are both gone. "It just wouldn't be the same without them," he said to the Hollywood Reporter.

While they may never see the set again, the virtual reunion done over Zoom was "such a joy," according to Rosenthal. "It was such a joy to go through these scripts again and then have the cast read them again. Not only did we laugh a lot, but we were just reminded of what a special time it was, how special everyone is to each other," he said.

Another cast who plans on reuniting is the witches of Salem! Hocus Pocus 2 is in the works but until it hits theaters, fans will get to join in with the Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as they celebrate Midler's charity's annual Hulaween. The benefit goes towards the New York Restoration Project, a foundation Midler started decades ago to bring a little more greenery to New York City.