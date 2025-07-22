Every ‘The Osbournes’ Episode Is Now Streaming for Free Amidst Ozzy Osbourne’s Death

The Osbournes is available to stream for free on several platforms, including Tubi. The show ran for four seasons on MTV and granted viewers access to the rockers’ family.

In the show’s final season, it was cited at the most-viewed series ever on the network. The show starred Ozzy Osbourne, alongside his wife, Sharon, their daughter Kelly, and their son Jack.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They have another daughter, Aimee, who refused to participate in the show and publicly slammed her parents for their antics on the show. Aimee is also a singer and actress.

The news comes amid the heartbreaking news that Ozzy died at the age of 76, just weeks after a reunion performance with Black Sabbath.

His family announced the rock legend’s death in a statement, with NBC News reporting: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Ozzy reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for a final show on July 5. The band posted a two word tribute on the official Facebook page of Black Sabath: “Ozzy Forever.” Black Sabbath’s final show was attended by 45,000 fans in Birmingham’s Villa Park soccer stadium, and another 5.8 million metalheads watched it online.

While live on stage, Ozzy said emotionally, “You’ve got no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” Sharon, revealed in February that Ozzy was unable to walk because of Parkinson’s disease, but that the diagnosis “doesn’t affect his voice.”

Ozzy also opened up about his diseases, saying on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard, “I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive,” he said. “I may be moaning that I can’t walk, but I look down the road, and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it.”