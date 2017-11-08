Ethan Cutkosky’s Arrest Won’t Affect ‘Shameless’ Season 8 Production

Shameless star Ethan Cutkosky was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday night, TMZ reported.

The 18-year-old was seen straddling lanes in his BMW when he was pulled over and subsequently arrested.

CBS Los Angeles reports that police are waiting for results of a blood test the actor submitted to determine whether chemicals were in his system, as he admitted he had been smoking marijuana earlier in the evening.

Cutkosky was released early Thursday morning on $5,000 bail and has a hearing set for Nov. 29.

Despite the actor’s arrest, there’s no need for Shameless fans to worry, as filming has been completed on the eighth season of the Showtime hit, which premiered this week, Deadline shares.

Cutkosky has played the character of Carl Gallagher on the show since its premiere in 2011. Shameless is Showtime’s longest-running series currently on the air as well as its highest-rated and most watched show.

