‘English Teacher’ Canceled After 2 Seasons

Another series bites the dust.

Deadline reports that the sitcom English Teacher will not be getting a third season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the cancellation comes a month and a half after Season 2 dropped. Created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher centers on high school teacher Evan Marquez, who deals with the professional, political, and personal aspects of working at a high school. The series also stars Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton, and Carmen Christopher.

Play video

English Teacher premiered in September 2024 on FX and received rave reviews. The first season got a 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Season 2 nabbed a 100% approval rating. It’s received nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, Satellite Awards, and Television Critics Association Awards. A reason for the cancellation has not been given.

The series received a Season 2 renewal in February, which came not long after Alvarez’s former friend and collaborator, Jon Ebeling, claimed that he assaulted him while filming a web series several years ago, but Alvarez’s lawyer shot down the claims. It’s unknown if the allegations played a factor in the show’s eventual cancellation.

English Teacher is executive produced by Alvarez, Paul Simms, Jonathan Krisel, Dave King, Kathryn Dean, Jake Bender, and Zach Dunn. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Even though English Teacher is no more, FX has been giving the green light to a handful of series as of late. The network recently renewed Alien: Earth for Season 2, Adults for Season 2, The Bear for Season 5, and much more. Whether or not English Teacher will be shopped around elsewhere is unknown, but for now, it seems like classes will no longer be in session for this series.

At the very least, fans are still able to watch both seasons of English Teacher on Hulu. Cancellations are always brutal, especially when it happens to a successful show. If anything, two seasons are better than one, even if it didn’t last very long. There are still plenty of other shows to watch on FX, and plenty more new ones coming as well. And if people want another school-set comedy, Abbott Elementary is returning with its fifth season in January, and even though that’s still a long time, all four seasons and the first half of Season 5 are on Hulu.