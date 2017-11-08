Emmys 2017: Here Are All the Winners

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were held on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and numerous TV favorites won big.

Some of the night’s big winner’s included Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale and Veep.

Other honored series included Atlanta, Saturday Night Live, The Night Of and more.

Dramatic Awards

Best Drama Series

Winner: The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Nominees: Better Call Saul (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), Stranger Things (Netflix), This Is Us (NBC), Westworld (HBO), House of Cards (Netflix)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Nominees: Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder), Claire Foy (The Crown), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Keri Russell (The Americans), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Nominees: Anthony Hopkins (Westworld), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Kevin Spacey (House of Cards), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Dramatic Awards (Continued)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: John Lithgow (The Crown)

Nominees: Johnathan Banks (Better Call Saul), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Mandy Patinkin (Homeland), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)



Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Nominees: Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Thandie Newton (Westworld), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Alexis Biedel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Nominees: Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), Ann Dowd (The Leftovers), Shannon Purser (Stranger Things), Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder), Alison Wright (The Americans)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)

Nominees: Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline), BD Wong (Mr. Robot), Hank Azaria (Ray Donovan), Denis O’Hare (This Is Us)

Comedic Awards

Best Comedy Series

Winner: Veep (HBO)

Nominees: Atlanta (FX), Black-ish (ABC), Master of None (Netflix), Modern Family (ABC), Silicon Valley (HBO), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Winner: Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Nominees: Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Aziz Ansari (Master of None), Zach Galifinakis (Baskets), William H. Macy (Shameless), Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Nominees: Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Jane Fonda (Grace & Frankie), Allison Janney (Mom), Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Lily Tomlin (Grace & Frankie)

Comedic Awards (Continued)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Winner: Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Nominees: Louie Anderson (Baskets), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Ty Burrell (Modern Family), Tony Hale (Veep), Matt Walsh (Veep),

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Nominees: Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live), Anna Chlumsky (Veep), Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live), Judith Light (Transparent)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Melissa McCarthy (Saturday Night Live)

Nominees: Becky Ann Baker (Girls), Angela Bassett (Master of None), Carrie Fisher (Catastrophe), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Nominees: Riz Ahmed (Girls), Tom Hanks (Saturday Night Live), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Saturday Night Live), Hugh Laurie (Veep), Matthew Rhys (Girls),

Limited Series / TV Movie Awards

Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Big Little Lies (HBO)

Nominees: Fargo (FX), Feud: Bette & Joan (FX), The Night Of (HBO), Genius (National Geographic)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Nominees: Carrie Coon (Fargo), Felicity Huffman (American Crime), Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette & Joan), Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette & Joan), Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Nominees: Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock), Robert DeNiro (The Wizard of Lies), Ewan McGregor (Fargo), Geoffrey Rush (Genius), John Turturo (The Night Of)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

Nominees: Bill Camp (The Night Of), Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette & Joan), David Thewlis (Fargo), Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette & Joan), Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Nominees: Judy Davis (Feud: Bette & Joan), Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette & Joan), Regina King (American Crime), Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies), Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Television Movie

Winner: Black Mirror: San Junipero (Netflix)

Nominees: Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (NBC), The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO), Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS), The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Variety / Reality Awards

Variety Talk Show

Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Nominees: Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS), Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC), The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS), The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS), Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Variety Sketch Series

Winner: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Nominees: Billy on the Street (truTV), Documentary Now! (IFC), Drunk History (Comedy Central), Portlandia (IFC), Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)

Best Reality Competition

Winner: The Voice (NBC)

Nominees: The Amazing Race (CBS), American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Project Runway (Lifetime), RuPaul’s Drag Race (LOGO), Top Chef (Bravo)

Host For a Reality/Reality-Competition Program

Winner: RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Nominees: Alec Baldwin (Match Game), W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn (Project Runway), Gordon Ramsay (Master Chef Junior), Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg (Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party)

Structured Reality Program

Winner: Shark Tank (ABC)

Nominees: Antiques Roadshow (PBS), Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network), Fixer Upper (HGTV), Lip Sync Battle (Spike), Who Do You Think You Are (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

Winner: United Shades of America: With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Nominees: Born This Way (A&E), Deadliest Catch (Discovery), Gaycation with Ellen Page (Viceland), Intervention (A&E), RuPaul’s Drag Race (LOGO)

