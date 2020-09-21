Emmys 2020: The Most Bizarre Moments
The annual Emmy Awards are a night to honor some of the best TV creators in the business, though the event also gives way to awkward moments caught on camera that become all the buzz on social media. As host Jimmy Kimmel took the stage at L.A.’s Staples Center Sunday night, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards proved to be no different.
Sunday night's ceremony was already promised to be one to remember as the 2020 Emmys went almost entirely remote. As the list of nominees was unveiled in July, a letter sent from producers and Kimmel, and obtained by multiple outlets, revealed that the show would be going virtual. This entailed a number of big changes for the event, including Kimmel hosting live not from the Emmys' usual home of the Microsoft Theater, but rather from the Staples Center. Given that guests would be appearing from home, the awards show relaxed the typical black tie dress code, according to USA Today, stating that "if you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3 a.m., perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed!"
Given the major changes to take place due to the pandemic, it came as little surprise that as the celebs took home their prizes, delivering acceptance speeches from home, it was more than just the winners that caught attention. Keep scrolling to see some of the most bizarre moments from the 2020 Emmys.
Jennifer Aniston plays firefighter
Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel "burning all the germs" off the #Emmys envelopes https://t.co/m3unIWlTr1 pic.twitter.com/j6CEXGkLpO— Variety (@Variety) September 21, 2020
Jennifer Aniston was the first presenter on the night, as she was called in to present the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Award. Before she could announce the winner, Kimmel insisted the envelope be completely sanitized. This included burning off the germs with fire. Aniston had to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, which took longer than expected.prevnext
Ramy Youssef shows what it looks like when you lose an Emmy
when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA— ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020
During the broadcast, the TV Academy had interns rush to nominees' homes in a hazmat suit with an award. This means that even if you lost, you got to see the award you were not going to be presented with. Ramy star Ramy Youssef shared a viral tweet showing his Emmy being taken away after he lost Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.prevnext
Jason Bateman crashes 'Friends' reunion
Jason Bateman had two bizarre moments during the show. He was in the opening, as the only celebrity physically sitting in the audience during Kimmel's monologue. He later crashed Jennifer Aniston's Friends reunion with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.prevnext
Randall Park and an alpaca (not Al Pacino)
Please enjoy Randall Park with an alpaca at the #Emmys! What’s not to love? 😍 pic.twitter.com/7VHoXhcNPb— ABC (@ABCNetwork) September 21, 2020
Fresh off the Boat star Randall Park presented an award with the help of an... alpaca? If he read his email a little slower, he would have realized he was not going to present with Al Pacino.prevnext
David Letterman's appearance
The great David @Letterman hitchhikes to the #Emmys! pic.twitter.com/nkvp11TyvB— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 21, 2020
David Letterman made a rare public appearance during the Emmys. He tried to hitchhike to the Emmys, but his ride-sharing driver refused to put up with him. Letterman also had some jokes on hand, but they were from 1986.prevnext
Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon end 2020 early
This year has been a difficult one for everyone, so Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington decided to end it early themselves. The two stars hosted a New Year's Eve party together since their Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere was up for several Emmys Sunday night.prevnext
Sterling K. Brown's 'acceptance speech' for 'This Is Us'
Who keeps giving Sterling K. Brown comedy skits? He doesn't have the timing or delivery.
#Emmys pic.twitter.com/I84P76IxWb— SedricAndre (@sedric_andre) September 21, 2020
One of the stranger moments came at the very end of the night, when This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown introduced the Outstanding Drama Series nominees. This Is Us was not nominated, but he played a bit pretending it won the award. In reality, Succession picked up the honor. Brown is beloved for his performances in dramas, but he is not known for comedy skills.prev