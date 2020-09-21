Emmys 2020: The Most Bizarre Moments

The annual Emmy Awards are a night to honor some of the best TV creators in the business, though the event also gives way to awkward moments caught on camera that become all the buzz on social media. As host Jimmy Kimmel took the stage at L.A.’s Staples Center Sunday night, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards proved to be no different.

Sunday night's ceremony was already promised to be one to remember as the 2020 Emmys went almost entirely remote. As the list of nominees was unveiled in July, a letter sent from producers and Kimmel, and obtained by multiple outlets, revealed that the show would be going virtual. This entailed a number of big changes for the event, including Kimmel hosting live not from the Emmys' usual home of the Microsoft Theater, but rather from the Staples Center. Given that guests would be appearing from home, the awards show relaxed the typical black tie dress code, according to USA Today, stating that "if you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3 a.m., perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed!"

Given the major changes to take place due to the pandemic, it came as little surprise that as the celebs took home their prizes, delivering acceptance speeches from home, it was more than just the winners that caught attention. Keep scrolling to see some of the most bizarre moments from the 2020 Emmys.