Mac Miller Snubbed by Emmys In Memoriam Segment





Mac Miller was among the celebrities surprisingly missing from the 70th Primetime Emmys “In Memoriam” segment.

The segment did include legendary Hollywood star Burt Reynolds, who died on Sept. 6 at age 82. On the following day, Miller died from a suspected drug overdose. He was 26 years old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Viewers at home noticed that musicians were mostly left out of the segment. Tom Petty, who died in October 2017, was missing, as was DJ Avicii, who died in April at 28 years old. Rapper XXXTentacion, who was 20 years old when he was murdered in Florida in June.

Movie legend Tab Hunter, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous host Robin Leach and handbag designer Kate Spade were also missing in the “In Memoriam.”

Curiously, the segment did include one major non-TV star. Arizona Sen. John McCain was mentioned, and earned a big applause from the crowd. McCain died on Aug. 25, more than a year after he was diagnosed with a deadly form of brain cancer.

Fans at home were not happy to see Miller missed in the in memoriam.

“Noticed the #Emmys left @MacMiller out of their RIP segment. . . But plenty of other musicians were memorialized. How insulting. Rest in Peace, Mac. You are not forgotten,” one fan wrote.

Noticed the #Emmys left @MacMiller out of their RIP segment. . . But plenty of other musicians were memorialized. How insulting. Rest in Peace, Mac. You are not forgotten. — 🔱 Tiger™ (@moxxxxiegirl) September 18, 2018

“I know donald glover is heated af that you guys put john mcCain on there and not mac miller #Emmys,” another added.

I know donald glover is heated af that you guys put john mcCain on there and not mac miller #Emmys — jamin (@_jaslopez) September 18, 2018

“Emmy’s mentioning Hugh Hefner but not Mac Miller during the in memoriam?????????????????” wrote one confused viewer.

Emmy’s mentioning Hugh Hefner but not Mac Miller during the in memoriam????????????????? — Grace Boyle (@thataboyle) September 18, 2018

“#Emmys Mac Miller wasn’t worth mentioning? Wow. Hollywood is trash,” added another viewer.

#Emmys Mac Miller wasn’t worth mentioning? Wow. Hollywood is trash. — Bootsy Collins (@joben2002) September 18, 2018

“So the #emmys had everyone in their memoriam, including singers and politicians, but somehow didn’t include Mac Miller,” added another annoyed fan.

So the #emmys had everyone in their memoriam, including singers and politicians, but somehow didn’t include Mac Miller 🤔 — Autumn Blaze (@FallFireBoom) September 18, 2018

Miller died on Sept. 7 from a suspected drug overdose.

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Miller’s family said in a statement. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

Photo credit: Getty Images