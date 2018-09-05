Why Emmy Rossum Left ‘Shameless’

Shameless will never be the same as series star Emmy Rossum will leave the show at the end of its upcoming ninth season but, despite the sudden nature of the exit, there is reportedly no bad blood on set.

The actress known for playing Fiona Gallagher since the first episode of the Showtime dramedy announced on Facebook Thursday her decision to end her run on the series after the end of its latest season.

“The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift. There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated,” she also said. “She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave,” Rossum wrote as part of the statement.

Rossum said that she knows the show and fans will “continue on without” her, but that “there is much more Gallagher story to be told.”

“I will always be rooting for my family,” she finally said. “Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.”

As to why the actress decided to say goodbye to Fiona and the rest of the Gallaghers now? A source told E! News Thursday it was strictly a professional decision and she still loves the cast and crew of the series.

The outlet writes Rossum is ready to take on new roles that challenge her as an actress, specifically opportunities on the big screen.

According to the source, the sudden decision from Rossum came as she never expected the series to last as long as it has, revealing she never intended to leave the show before it wrapped, but she leaves the show with nothing but positive memories.

Along with season nine of Shameless, Rossum is tapped to play Angelyne in a new miniseries based on the Hollywood icon. The series is being produced by her husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

“Emmy Rossum will forever be part of the Shameless family,” series creator and showrunner John Wells said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “She has been integral to the show’s success, from her wonderful portrayal of Fiona to her leadership role on set, as well as directing multiple episodes of the series.”

“We are hard at work now creating a Season 9 finale… which we hope will provide a Gallagher-worthy sendoff for Fiona that honors the great work Emmy has done,” he added. “It is always bittersweet when an ensemble member decides to move out of the proverbial house, but our door will always remain open for Fiona to return home for a visit, or to move back in.”

Shameless will return for its ninth season Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.