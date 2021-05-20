Ellen DeGeneres Show: Another Surprising Name Joins List to Take Over for Exiting Talk Show Host

✖

With the Ellen DeGeneres show coming to an end, a number of possible replacements have been rumored to be eyed for taking over her spot in daytime TV. Now one more surprising name has joined the list to pick up where the exiting talk show host is leaving off. According to The Blast, entrepreneur and reality TV star Marcela Iglesias may be in the running to replace DeGeneres.

Iglesias — often referred to as the Queen of Hollywood — is an Argentinian immigrant who runs her own lifestyle brand called Plastics of Hollywood. On her website, a bio section explains, "As a young girl in Argentina who found herself too often bored with the norm, Marcela was drawn to the eccentric, seeking to express herself by modifying her look – a desire she was forced to suppress since changing one’s physical appearance was not something that was supported by her family." She immigrated to the United States two decades ago and has made name for herself by being an advocate for the "transformative power of plastic surgery."

In a statement published by The Blast, Iglesias said, "It’s about time that Latina women get a massive opportunity in talk shows like this! Also, I want to show immigrants of every race that they can achieve the American dream too. Asians, Indians, people arriving from the Middle East...if you fight like me you can also run your own massive businesses and become world-famous. Whatever you dream of, nothing is impossible. I carry this responsibility with me with great pride."

At this time, no official announcement has been made regarding DeGeneres' replacement, but a few of the names that have been tossed around are comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, singer and current daytime host Kelly Clarkson, and The Late Late Show host James Corden. DeGeneres just announced her retirement from her long-running show this month, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore." Notably, she also claimed that she wanted to end the show with Season 19, but was persuaded to keep going.

"They wanted to sign for four more years and I said I’d sign maybe for one," she said, not identifying who the "they" are. Subsequently, that one season turned into "three more" and she "knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along." DeGeneres added, "Everybody kept saying, even when I signed, 'You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.' So is 19."