‘Elementary’ Season 7 Officially Begins Production

Season 6 may still be airing, but production on Elementary‘s seventh season has already officially begun.

While fans are still tuning into their TVs to see Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Joan Watson cracking more NYPD cases in Season 6 of the CBS procedural drama, according to a tweet from the official Elementary writers’ room, cast and crew officially began production on Season 7 of Elementary on July 11.

Production on Season Seven of #Elementary has officially begun! pic.twitter.com/Foap6i90su — Elementary Writers (@ELEMENTARYStaff) July 11, 2018

“Production on Season Seven of #Elementary has officially begun!” the official Elementary writers room tweeted on Wednesday.

The series stars Jonny Lee Miller as a modern-day Sherlock Holmes based in New York and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson, a former surgeon whose medical license was revoked. After being assigned to help Sherlock stay sober, the two end up teaming up to crack the New York Police Department’s most difficult cases.

Elementary, produced by CBS Television Studios, also stars Jon Michael Hill, Desmond Harrington, Nelsan Ellis, John Noble, Ophelia Lovibond, Ato Essandoh and Rhys Ifans.

Currently midway through its sixth season, Liu, who has also directed episodes of the series, recently opened up about the series and what is to come in the sixth season.

“We find out that Sherlock, who’s played by Jonny Lee Miller (who is fantastic and is just a darling), is basically suffering from concussions, so his mind is not his own,” Liu said in a recent interview with CBS This Morning. “And it changes the game up, because he’s the one who innately knows and detects and is able to discover and come up with ideas that nobody else could, to discover basically whodunit. So, what happens when he’s not on par with his usual self?”

CBS’ renewal of the modern Sherlock Holmes crime procedural, which was announced in May, came as a surprise to both critics and fans alike, as the series had been a poor performer in past seasons, only managing to average 7.4 million viewers and a 1.2 rating during its fifth season. Despite its poor linear performance, however, the series has a huge profit margin thanks to international and off-network deals.

There is no word yet on how many episodes the series’ seventh season will have or when they will air.

New episodes of Elementary air on CBS at 10 p.m. ET Mondays.