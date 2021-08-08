'Dynasty' Bids Farewell to Original Castmember During Anticipated Funeral

✖

The CW's Dynasty reboot continues to lose cast members. During Friday night's episode, the show finally revealed who the funeral teased in the Season 4 premiere was for. Spoilers follow for the Aug. 6 episode "Go Rescue Someone Else." The Carrington family's majordomo Joseph Anders, played by Alan Dale, is dead. Anders lasted about as long as the original Anders, who was featured in the first four seasons of the original Dynasty, played by Lee Bergere.

Anders saved Liam Ridley (Adam Huber) and Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) from kidnappers, but he suffered an injury to his ribs, according to TVLine. The injury did not kill him though, but the pain was so distracting that he got into a car crash while driving to a hospital to visit Cristal Jennings Carrington (Daniella Alonso).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dynasty (@cw_dynasty)

Anders' death was eerily foreshadowed earlier in the episode when he told Fallon nothing would happen to her as long as he could help it. She also asked him if he would ever forgive his daughter, Kirby Anders (Maddison Brown). "I already have, and I’ll be glad to tell her so when I see her next," he told Fallon.

The Season 4 premiere episode confirmed someone would die during the season, but it was not clear until Friday's episode who that was. A funeral was teased in that first episode, and all audiences knew was that the death would shake Fallon. As the season went on, other flash-forwards revealed who else attended the funeral, so other characters were slowly eliminated.

Dynasty premiered in October 2017 and is a reboot of the beloved 1980s soap opera of the same name created by Richard and Esther Shapiro. The new version was developed by Sallie Patrick, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage. The show has already experienced several cast changes, beginning with the original Celia Machado/Cristal Flores getting killed off between Seasons 1 and 2 because Nathalie Kelley left. Ana Brenda Conteras was then cast as Cristal for Season 2, but she was replaced by Daniella Alsonso for Seasons 3 and 4. Nicollette Sheridan, who played Alexis Colby, also left the show during Season 2. James Mackay, who played Steven Carrington, left in Season 2 as well.

Dynasty was already renewed for a fifth season back in February. New episodes air on The CW Fridays at 9 p.m. ET. The first three seasons are available to stream on Netflix.