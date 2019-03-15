‘Drake & Josh’ Revival in the Works, Drake Bell Teases: ‘We’re Working on Something’

It seems that a Drake & Josh reboot is officially on the way, with series star Drake Bell sharing the news with PEOPLE on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 14.

“We’re working on something,” Bell said, sharing that he and co-star Josh Peck are currently speaking with multiple networks about a new show. “I’m excited. I think we have a great idea.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[The show] is going to be way more creative, way cooler than just you know the college years or something like that,” he added. “We knew that if we were ever going to come back, it’s got to be something cool. I’m excited to see what the fans think.”

Drake & Josh premiered on Nickelodeon in 2004 and ran until 2007, becoming one of the network’s most beloved shows in the process. Though they have gone through ups and downs over the years, Bell and Peck are now close friends again and can’t wait to reunite on the small screen.

“We’ve known each other for so long, and it really is once in a lifetime in this industry that you get to work with somebody and it clicks like that,” Bell said of Peck. “He’s just got an amazing comedic wit and incredible timing and he’s really smart and we really get along. So I think that it just kind of all goes together.”

Bell and Peck are now 32 years old, and a source shared that the new show will “be more adult and really funny.”

Bell previously discussed a potential reunion during an interview with PopCulture.com, sharing that he would “absolutely” be up for a reboot.

“I’m down and I’d love to. It’s just kind of like scheduling and all that,” he said. “A lot of stuff that has to come together for something like that to actually happen, but it’s definitely not off the table. Knowing Josh and the way that I’ve talked to him about it, and the way that I’ve heard him talk, he would be into it and I would be into it too.”

Bell added that while the interest is there, the story would have to be just right to warrant a Drake & Josh reunion.

“It’s gotta be something really cool,” he explained. “It can’t just be like, ‘The College Years,’ or ‘Where are Drake Parker and Josh Nichols now?’ It’s gotta be something special that can live on and be able to go on, not just like an hour special or something.”

“If all our schedules work out and we got a great idea, which a lot of the stuff that’s floating around is, I think we would absolutely do it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta