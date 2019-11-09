Donald Trump Dispels Rumors of Post-Presidency ‘Apprentice’ Revival

It was reported this week that President Donald Trump and TV producer Mark Burnett were in talks to reboot The Apprentice with a White House version of the competition show. Now Trump is calling those reports “fake news,” and says he has never had a conversation with Burnett about doing a TV show after his presidency.

“Fake News is reporting that I am talking to Mark Burnett about doing a big show, perhaps The Apprentice, after the presidency, which I would assume they mean in 5 years,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning. “This is not true, never had such a conversation, don’t even have time to think about it. False reporting!”

The rumors of a collaboration between Trump and Burnett were stoked by The Daily Beast. “There have been several discussions between Burnett and Trump about The Apprentice: White House,” a source told the outlet. “It is something Burnett thinks could be a money-spinner and Trump is very keen on doing.”

The outlet cited four sources in its reporting. A spokesperson for Burnett strongly denied the report, as well. “The quoted statements attributed to Burnett are absolutely false. Among other things, the president and Burnett have not discussed making television shows in any shape or form.”

Even though it seems the show won’t be happening, that didn’t stop Twitter from having jokes about the possible project.

As always, it’s been a wild week for Trump. His son, Donald Trump, Jr., had a hostile appearance on The View to promote his new book, Triggered. During it, Meghan McCain confront Trump, Jr. about his father attacking Gold Star families.

“Mr. Trump, a lot of Americans in politics miss character,” McCain said. “And a lot of people miss the soul of this country. You and your family have hurt a lot of people and put a lot of people through a lot of pain, including the Khan family who is a Gold Star family that I think should be respected for the loss of their son. Does all of this make you feel good?”

“I understand that he is controversial, I understand that he’s offended a lot of people, but I also understand that he took on the establishment, and that’s the premiere sin in American politics these days, to do that,” he replied. “I’m not happy that people interpret it that way, and I don’t think that’s our intention.”