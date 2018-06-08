Donald Glover Comedy ‘Atlanta’ Renewed for Season 3 at FX

FX will be heading back to Donald Glover‘s Atlanta for a third season, the cable network announced Thursday.

Whether it gets a new title for season 3, much like Season 2’s Robbin Season, the Glover-created series will aim to return in 2019.

“Atlanta is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done,” said co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions Nick Grad today of the series co-starring Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Lee Stanfield.

The series debuted in September 2016, Deadline writes, offering off-kilter but poignant tales of cousins played by Henry and Glover and there experiences in the city and its hip hop scene. The first season won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a comedy series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series — both for Glover.

The show was also awarded a Peabody and two Golden Globes. The second season is expected to be a strong contender for the 2018 Emmy Awards.

“With Atlanta Robbin’ Season, Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season,” Grad added, along with co-president Eric Schrier on Thursday. “We’re grateful to the producers and our extraordinary cast and crew for achieving this level of excellence, and we share the excitement with our audience about the third season knowing they will continue to take us to unexpected and thrilling places.”

Glover has had quite a year so far, the actor starred as a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which premiered May 25. The role was originated by Billy Dee Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

He will also voice Simba for Disney’s upcoming The Lion King remake. The film hits theaters July 19, 2019. Glover also recently headlined Saturday Night Live for an episode in May where he served as host and musical guest.

As for Glover’s musical career, Childish Gambino will be heading on a 19-date North American tour. Glover has released three albums under the Childish Gambino name and won a Grammy award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Redbone.” His third album, Awaken, My Love!, was nominated for Album of the Year.

He premiered a new song, “This Is America” on Saturday Night Live which skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Charts.

Atlanta is executive produced by Glover, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunile, Stephen Glover and Niro Murai, and is produced by FX Production.