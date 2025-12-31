Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — Time, Channel and How to Watch for 2025/2026

Ready to ring in 2026? Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest is the special to watch.

And for the first time in the special’s more than 50-year history, a new time zone has been added, Central Time, and will countdown live from Chicago. The special airs Wednesday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Joining Seacrest as hosts are Chance the Rapper, Rita Ora, Julianne Hough, and Rob Gronkowski. Performers include 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Diana Ross, Leon Thomas, Mariah Carey, and Wyclef Jean amongst others.

“WLS-TV is ‘Chicago Proud’ to have the opportunity to showcase the amazing city of Chicago on ‘Dick Clark Rockin’ New Years Eve,’” said John Idler, general manager and president of WLS-TV Chicago. “We look forward to bringing viewers a spectacular fireworks display centered on the iconic bridges that cross the Chicago River and cascade over the city’s world-class architecture.”

“For more than five decades, ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ has served as America’s premier destination for live New Year’s Eve entertainment, bringing people together from coast to coast to celebrate the start of a new year,” said Barry Adelman, EVP, Television, Dick Clark Productions. “The addition of a live Central Time zone countdown from Chicago (my hometown!) marks an exciting new chapter for the show and lets us share this iconic American city’s incredible energy, culture, and spirit with millions of viewers across the country.”

“We are proud to announce that ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ is coming to the greatest city in the world,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the beauty and dynamism of our city and its people for the world to see. We could not be more excited to welcome in the new year with fireworks, music, and Chicago pride.”