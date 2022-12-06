'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performers Revealed

New Year's Eve traditions include Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, which will be back for another edition with Ryan Seacrest as host to ring in 2023 on ABC. The network announced the star-packed performance lineup for the show, which will include performances from four venues. Disneyland was added as a venue for the first time this year.

The Happiest Place on Earth will be home to several pre-taped performances. Ciara will host the show there and will perform "Better Thangs" and "Jump." Fitz and the Tantrums will play their hits "Sway" and "HandClap," while Maddie & Tae will sing "Bathroom Floor" and "Every Night Every Morning."

Shaggy will also perform "Bombastic" and "Angel" with Olaf Blackwood at Disneyland. Ben Platt will sing his song "Imagine," while Aly & AJ will join him for "Go Your Own Way." Halle Bailey, who stars in Disney's upcoming The Little Mermaid, will sing "Cool People" and Janet Jackson's "Together Again." KPop boy band TOMORROWXTOGETHER (TXT), Bailey Zimmerman, and Lauren Spencer Smith will also perform at Disneyland.

The L.A. Party concert will feature Wiz Khalifa taking the stage to perform "Memory Lane" and "Black & Yellow." Finneas will perform "Let's Fall in Love for the Night" and "Only a Lifetime." Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, and Nicky Youre will also perform at the L.A. Party. Betty Who will perform a cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" to celebrate the song's resurgence in 2022 thanks to Stranger Things. D-Nice will serve as the L.A. Party DJ and co-host.

Billy Porter will host the Central Time Zone countdown for the fourth year from New Orleans. Liza Koshy will return to co-host the Times Square segments with Seacrest. Jessie James Decker, who recently competed in Dancing With the Stars, will also be at Times Square as the Powerball co-host.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 31 on ABC. The 2021-2022 show marked the 50th anniversary of ABC's annual New Year's Eve special and averaged 19.6 million total viewers, a four-year high. Seacrest made his debut on the show in 2006 to help out Dick Clark, whose health was deteriorating after a stroke. The 2011-2012 edition was Clark's last, airing months before his death in April 2012. Dick Clark Productions continues to produce the broadcast, with Seacrest as executive producer.