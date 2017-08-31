Debunking the ‘Mistake’ Fans Think They Found in ‘Game of Thrones’

Game of Thrones fans dig deep into every episode of the HBO series, trying to find Easter Eggs, references, and theories to talk about throughout the week.

So, it was no surprise when some fans started posting about a mistake in the latest episode. In one photo from the show, during the epic battle on the ice, you can see a white pickup truck driving in the background.

This discovery had some thinking that there was a mistake in the editing of the show, which would be very big deal. After all, pickup trucks don’t exactly belong in Westeros.

Well, it’s a good thing this “mistake” isn’t exactly real.

While the image in question did come from official footage, it was behind the scenes footage that was released as part of a “Making Of” featurette. HBO gave fans an in-depth look at how that ice battle was put together, and that included several different shots that you wouldn’t see in the final product.

The scene in question involved one of the men falling off of a small cliff and into a horde of wights. If you watch the same scene in the actual episode, you’ll find no truck in the background. In fact, the take used in the episode was shot from an entirely different angle.

During the real event, the camera is shooting the character from on top of the cliff, following him as he falls to his death below. The angle shown in the behind-the-scenes footage was shooting up from the ground.

Sadly, there are no pickup trucks in Game of Thrones – though that would explain some of the faster travelling we’ve seen this season. Gendry hopping in a F-150 and four-wheeling it back to Eastwatch would’ve made way more sense.