'Days of Our Lives' Returning to Production in September

Days of Our Lives will officially resume production later this year. According to Variety, the daytime drama will resume production on Sept. 1. This news comes after the show was forced to shut things down months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The publication reported that Corday Productions, which produces Days of Our Lives, sent a memo out on Friday to cast and crew in which they shared that production will officially resume on Sept. 1. Days of Our Lives' production was previously halted in March, along with a slew of other television productions, because of growing concerns surrounding the health crisis. Both NBC and Sony Pictures Television declined to comment on Variety's story about the soap opera's return to production. This news comes shortly after fellow daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful restarted their production in mid-June, marking it as one of the first television productions to do so. Although, a day after The Bold and the Beautiful resumed production, it was paused once again so that those behind-the-scenes could reconfigure testing and safety measures. Production on the show has since resumed.

Days of Our Lives was previously renewed for Season 56 back in January. Even though the show was renewed, there was some speculation about which cast members would actually be returning to the series, as that renewal came two months after the entire cast of the soap opera was released from their contracts. "From our incredibly loyal fan base to our wonderful writers, cast and crew, the enthusiasm for Days never wavers," NBC's EVP of Current Programming, Bruce Evans, said in a statement to TV Line. "We're incredibly thrilled to bring viewers another season of a show that has cemented its place in television history and touches all generations." Executive producer Ken Corday added, "We are most grateful to NBC for their enduring faith in the future of Days, and we are excited to continue delivering compelling stories to our loyal family of fans into this new decade."

As of right now, it's unclear who will be a part of the cast when the show resumes filming come September. While it will be some time before Days of Our Lives does return to filming, Variety noted that fans will not have to worry about missing out on their daytime soap opera fix. The long-running NBC show still has episodes banked and set to air on the network through October before running out.