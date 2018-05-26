‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actress Marci Miller Says Goodbye to Fans Via Instagram

Marci Miller, a Days of Our Lives cast member for nearly two years, told her fans her time on the show was over on Friday. She celebrated the moment with an Instagram video of herself playing the piano, thanking her fans and fellow cast members for the experience.

"And just like that, 2 very meaningful years have come and gone," Miller wrote in the caption of a video of her singing while playing piano. "I have been loved so well today. I will miss this cast. I will miss these people. I will miss this place. I am both heavy and light at the same time. Much love to all, you have left just the sweetest impression on me. Xx"

The 28-year-old actress joined the cast in June 2016, making her first appearance as Abigail Deveraux on the November 10, 2016 episode. Soap Opera Digest reported in early May that Miller opted not to renew her contract with the show.

Some of her previous acting roles include Children of the Corn: Runaway, Death Race 2050, XOXO, American Fable and Mostly Likely to Die.

Numerous fans thanked Miller for the tribute.

"You are so talented!! It really stinks you are leaving, best wishes to you! God Bless," a fan wrote.

"No!! I'll miss your beautiful face and effervescent personality," wrote another who was sad to see her leaving the show.

"So sad to see you leave, you will definitely be missed, you brough new life to a loved character and that's never an easy thing to do," another fan commented.

While she may have joined the cast in 2016, Miller's character of Deveraux has history on the show stretching all the way back to 1992. Actresses to have previously taken up the role include Meghan Nelson, Paige Kettner, Megan Corletto, Jillian Clare, Ashley Benson and Kate Mansi.

News broke in March that the soap opera would be renewed for a 54th season on NBC.

"We're very excited about having more great Days in Salem," Bruce Evans, NBC executive vice president and current programming said via a statement. "[Executive producer] Ken Corday and his team continue to tell stories with which the Days loyal audience feels a deep connection. We congratulate them on their remarkable daytime legacy and look forward to what they have planned for the new season."