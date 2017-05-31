‘American Crime Story’ Star Reveals Fully Nude Photo, Promotes New ‘Versace’ Series

Darren Criss isn't holding anything back for his new role in the upcoming third season of American Crime Story. The Glee alum took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a completely nude photo from the set of the FX series.

The 30-year-old actor shared the snap with the caption: "So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE??? #ACSVersace."

The image shows Criss, who portrayed Blaine Anderson on Glee, completely nude while holding up a peach speedo over his privates. He flashed a duck-face at the camera while taking an NSFW mirror selfie.

In the upcoming show, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Darren Criss is portraying the serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Other cast members include Penelope Cruz, who is playing Donatella Versace, and Latin singer Ricky Martin, who is playing Gianni's partner Antonio D'Amico.

The 10-episode drama will center around the assassination of Versace, which took place in July of 1997. Versace will be portrayed by Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez. The season will be based on the book Vulgar Favors by Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth, according to TV Line.

Another actor starring in the series is Max Greenfield, who plays Schmidt on Fox's New Girl. Earlier this month, the series creator, Ryan Murphy, took to Instagram to reveal a look at Darren Criss and Max Greenfield in character.

Murphy captioned the snap: "Do The Hustle. @darrencriss and @maxgreenfield on the set of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

Before the season of ACS with Darren Criss airs, the second season is set to air with the focus of the plot surrounding Hurricane Katrina and the aftermath of the devastation in New Orleans.

"We just started the writers' room to really explore Katrina as a crime and the crimes within it," executive producer Nina Jacobson said back in April 2016.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is set to debut at some time in 2018.

