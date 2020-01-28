‘The Ranch’ Alum Danny Masterson Reveals First Photo Since Show’s Final Episodes Premiered

Danny Masterson didn’t return for the final episodes of The Ranch, although he was there in spirit. However, the actor has posted to Instagram for the first time since the episodes dropped. The fairly serene photo shows the actor and a friend gazing out over a serene sunset, making no mention of the Netflix sitcom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dannymasterson (@dannymasterson) on Jan 24, 2020 at 6:07pm PST

“A meeting of the minds. Rough view,” read the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Masterson was infamously fired from the Netflix sitcom after facing numerous sexual assault allegations. His character, Rooster, was written out of the show after filming Part 5 (also known as the first half of Season 3) was completed. Given that the actor has never been formally charged for the alleged crimes, nor was his character’s body found, fans thought a cameo in Part 8 would be possible.

More recently, Masterson has been back in the news bearing some new allegations against him. The actor, along with the Church of Scientology, has been accused of poisoning the dog of Chrissie Carnell-Bixler and Cedric Bixler-Zavala, the lead singer of The Mars Volta.

In a series of Instagram posts, Bixler-Zavala documented raw meat that’s been tainted with rat poison and thrown into his yard. Carnell-Bixler is one of the women who accused Masterson of sexual misconduct following their relationship in the mid-1990s. Bixler-Zavala insists it’s the work of the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member, as the couple are vocally calling out what they see as a policy to house alleged abusers.

“We had to put her down today,” the singer wrote in the caption of a photo of his poisoned dog. “This was the result of eating rat poison rolled up in raw meat. This is the 2nd dog we’ve had to put down due to the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists. This only makes us stronger. My boys named her biscuit. They still don’t understand what’s happening. We said goodbye to her and let her go peacefully.”

Earlier this month, the church began pushing for a “religious arbitration” clause in a legal battle against four women who claim they were stalked and harassed after they accused Masterson of sexual assault, including Carnell-Bixler. Masterson called the lawsuit “beyond ridiculous” and says the “public will finally be able [to] learn the truth.” He also sued an ex-girlfriend and others who he claimed have aided in harming his reputation.