'Dancing With the Stars' Winner Lands Huge DC Superhero Role 

Dancing With the Stars winner Jordan Fisher just nabbed his latest acting role and it will have him running really fast. The 26-year-old star was cast as Bart Allen, also known as Impulse, in The CW's The Flash. The character will debut in the special 150th episode of the series, which is in the middle of its seventh season. The Flash was already renewed for an eighth season, so Fisher could be playing the fastest teenager alive for a while.

As longtime DC Comics readers know, Bart is the future son of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen. He is known for being impulsive, hence his superhero moniker, so teaching him patience will be no easy task for Barry and Iris. The new character will show up just as Team Flash faces its biggest threat, notes ComicBook. Bart Allen was created by Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo and first appeared in The Flash comics in 1994. He had his own book, Impulse, from 1995 to 2007, and has been a member of the Young Justice and Teen Titans groups in the past. Kyle Gallner played the character on Smallville and Jason Marsden voiced him in the Young Justice animated series.

HOLY - thank you all for the love today! They’ve got some pretty sweet plans for Bart/Impulse. Can’t wait to meet the cast and start this race! *slaps knee* — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) March 30, 2021

The Flash kicked off in 2014 as the first spin-off from Arrow. The main cast features Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, and Erfat Dor as Eva McCulloch/Mirror Monarch. Season 7 added Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk. The Flash airs on The CW Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on The CW app the next day.

Already seeing some SICK fan art for Impulse! You guys are incredible 😍 Check out https://t.co/8iUfFeQs8p pic.twitter.com/y1NMITY5Wv — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) March 31, 2021

As for Fisher, he rose to fame on The Secret Life of the American Teenager and starred in the Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie franchise. In 2017, he won Dancing With the Stars Season 25 with his pro dance partner, Lindsay Arnold. In 2018, he joined Frankie Muniz as the hosts of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. Fisher's other credits include Grease: Live, Rent: Live, Teen Wolf, and Liv and Maddie. He also starred as John Ambrose McClaren in Netflix's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. He had runs in Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.