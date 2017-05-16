‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces the Three Couples to Compete in Next Week’s Finals

The final four couples danced their hearts out on Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars.

During week nine of the competition, each couple had two performances. The pairs performed a dance style they have not yet showcased in the ballroom as well as a Judges’ Challenge dance, in which a judge assigned them a specific task they must execute during the performance.

As usual, David Ross brought us to tears, Normani Kordei empowered us, Rashad Jennings made us smile and Simone Biles brought her fierceness to the ballroom.

This is the first week where we had absolutely no clue which pair would be eliminated.

Unfortunately, tonight we had to say goodbye to one of our favorite couples, Simone Biles and Sasha Farber. This couples’ elimination not only shocked the audience, but every single judge had a stunned look on their face.

Saying goodbye to Biles tonight gave us major flashbacks to Heather Morris’ elimination because Biles finally got her perfect score during her first performance.

Dancing With the Stars will sadly come to a close next week during a two-part finale episode.

