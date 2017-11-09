CW’s ‘Dynasty’ Reboot Gets Full Season Order

It’s time to pop the champagne and reach for more caviar, because Dynasty has been picked up for a full season at The CW.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the series, which centers on the mega wealthy Carrington family as they feud with the mega wealthy Colby family, received an additional nine episodes for the season. This brings season 1 to a total of 22 episodes.

The series, a reboot of the popular 1980’s drama series of the same name, premiered last month with 1.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the key 18-49 demo. While those measurements may not be worthy of winning the freshman drama any awards, combined with its lucrative deal with Netflix, it’s a potential big moneymaker for The CW.

Elsewhere on The CW, Valor, which averages 1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the key demo per episode, has not received a full season order yet.

Dynasty airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on The CW.