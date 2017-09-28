Main ‘Criminal Minds’ Character Dies in Tragic Season Premiere

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the Season 13 premiere of Criminal Minds! Continue reading at your own risk…

Last season, Criminal Minds ended with a twisted cliffhanger, as Mr. Scratch caused an accident that left the fates of the entire BAU team hanging in the balance. Now that the Season 13 premiere has arrived, we know that one of the team’s finest wasn’t able to walk away from the accident.

As the new season began, it was revealed that Stephen Walker was killed in the fatal crash.

This is a tragic blow to the team, as Stephen had grown to be an integral part of the BAU over the last year, but the death didn’t come as much of a surprise.

Earlier this summer, as contracts were being negotiated, it was announced that Damon Gupton wouldn’t be returning for Season 13. When paired with the fact that almost every other series regular got a new contract, it seemed pretty obvious that Walker wouldn’t survive the cliffhanger.

When one door closes, another door opens, and Daniel Henney was brought on as a series regular after Gupton’s departure. His character, Agent Matt Simmons, helped Penelope find the team in the premiere, and he will continue to work alongside the BAU throughout the entire season.

Criminal Minds airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.