‘Criminal Minds’ Star Joe Mantegna Announces Show’s Fall Premiere Details, Twitter Can’t Wait

Criminal Minds will return in the fall and one of the stars, Joe Mantegna, has revealed the precise premiere date and fans are losing it.

Mantegna, who plays FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Rossi, took to Twitter late last week announcing the premiere date for the CBS police procedural drama.

Mantegna revealed to his followers and fans that Criminals Minds will return Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m., ending the tweet tagging the show’s official page. Check it out below:

Criminal Minds is back Wednesday September 27 at 10pm! @CrimMinds_CBS — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) June 2, 2017

This brought about all the rabid Criminal Minds fans, who reacted with pure excitement. One user wrote he’d bet his life savings that he couldn’t wait that long to watch the new season.

While another Twitter user compared the wait to going through withdrawals. And another user gave an update on the wait time, writing, “116 days to go.”

I bet my life savings (aka like 2 cents) that I won’t be able to wait that long — basically lacy (@lacyparrett) June 3, 2017

I’ll be having Criminal Minds withdrawal for 2 months. 😭😭😫😩😩 — Chris Dee (@msisco583) June 2, 2017

Unfortunately, not all on Twitter shared in the joy with the other Criminal Minds fans. One user revealed that if Aaron Hotchner’s Thomas Gibson character didn’t return he would not be watching the new season.

If Thomas Gibson isn’t returned to his season 11 status, I’m not interested in season 13. #NoHotchNoWatch #MissingThomasGibson #CMRIP — Lillian Solarz (@LillianLsolarz) June 5, 2017

Meanwhile, Shemar Moore, who plays FBI investigator Derek Morgan on the crime drama, returned for the series’ season finale.

Executive producer Erica Messer told Entertainment Weekly that Moore returned to reprise his role on the CBS series because “fans have been missing him, obviously.”

Morgan returned to the series to give his former FBI colleagues an important piece of evidence that they needed about serial killer Mr. Scratch.

We’re unsure if he will return for Season 13, but the door is open and fans will definitely want to see more of him.