Clive Owen Starring in New AMC Neo-Noir Thriller 'Monsieur Spade'

AMC has annoucned that Golden Globe-winning actor Clive Owen will be starring in the network's newest thriller, Monsieur Spade. The 6-episode neo-noir series features Owen as Sam Spade, the famed novel detective from Dashiell Hammett's The Maltese Falcon (1930). The character was famously portrayed by Humphrey Bogart in the iconic 1941 film adaptation of the book. Check out the show's first full trailer below.

Shot on-location in France, "Monsieur Spade centers around the infamous protagonist of American writer Dashiell Hammett's 1930 classic novel The Maltese Falcon," reads the show's official synopsis. "The year is 1963, and the legendary Detective Sam Spade (Owen) is enjoying his retirement in the South of France. By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade's life in Bozouls is peaceful and quiet. But the rumored return of his old adversary will change everything. Six beloved nuns have been brutally murdered at the local convent. As the town grieves, secrets emerge, and new leads are established. Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers."

The cast of Monsieur Spade also includes Alfre Woodard (Salem's Lot, The Book of Clarence) and Dean Winters (Lost Girls, John Wick), Cara Bossom (Radioactive), Denis Ménochet (Inglorious Basterds), Louise Bourgoin (The Romanoffs), Chiara Mastroianni (On a Magical Night), Stanley Weber (Outlander), Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game), Jonathan Zaccaï (Robin Hood), and Rebecca Root (The Queen's Gambit).

In addition to his lead role in the series, Owen is also an executive producer of Monsieur Spade. The thrilling detective series is co-created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award-winners Scott Frank (The Queen's Gambit, Minority Report) — who also directed all six episodes — and Tom Fontana (City on a Hill, Oz).

Additional executive producers are Barry Levinson, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta, Carlo Martinelli, and David Helpern. In conjunction with the Dashiell Hammett Estate, the series is produced by Black Bear and co-produced by Haut et Court TV (The Returned, No Man's Land) who also handled local production services in France and Canal+. FilmNation Entertainment (I Know This Much Is True) handles international distribution outside of North America. Monsieur Spade, is set to premiere on Sunday, January 14 on AMC and AMC+.