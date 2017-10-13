Classic Gameshow ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Returning to TV

Yet another classic game show is making a comeback. This time, it’s Superarket Sweep, which first aired on ABC in the 1960s and has been revived several times since. Now it’s time for millennials to have their opportunities to run around supermarkets to win money.

The plan to revive the series was announced by Henry Howard, the son of series creator Al Howard. He confirmed in a statement that FreemantleMedia picked up the rights.

“I’m delighted that FremantleMedia has made the exciting decision to bring back this classic game show, and I look forward to working with their talented teams around the world,” Howard said. “In honour of Supermarket Sweep’s return… I believe I’ll go shopping!”

The next step for the project is to find a network before production can begin.

Supermarket Sweep debuted on ABC in December 1965 and ran until July 1967. It was revived by Lifetime from 1990 to 1995. PAX, now Ion Television, brought it back again for another run from 1999 to 2003. Bill Malone hosted the ABC edition, while David Ruprecht.

Rules for the gameshow differed for each run, but the premise remained the same. It was a gameshow set inside a grocery store and involved contestants completing tasks and running around with a cart to pick up items.

If the Supermarket Sweep revival comes to fruition, it’ll be the latest game show to come back from the dead. ABC has had the most success with game show revivals, including Celebrity Family Feud, To Tell The Truth and The $10,000 Pyramid.