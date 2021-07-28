Classic Comedy Show Reboot Headed to TBS

✖

TBS has landed a reboot of Norman Lear's sitcom Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. The new take on the classic comedy will star comedic actress and Schitt's Creek alum Emily Hampshire. The star will take on a role in front of and behind the camera as she is also attached to co-write and executive produce on the series. Letterkenny creator will serve as showrunner, and Lear will produce as part of he and Brent Miller's Act III Productions.

“The kick of kicks as I turn 99 today is learning that TBS is developing ‘MHMH’ and will allow us to make a new version of it starring Emily Hampshire,” Lear said, following the announcement. “As someone who believes his 99 years on this planet is owed to the amount of laughter he enjoyed through the years, here’s to the next 99. Bless you all!”

Hailing from Sony Pictures TV, the updated iteration will follow the titular character (Hampshire), whose small-town lifestyle gets a sudden update after her nervous breakdown goes viral, turning her into a verified social media figure. It's a continuation of the original show's message on the correlation between America's media and consumer culture, but swapping out the consumer culture for the present's social media customs. The original series ran briefly between 1976-77 but was a ground-breaking show for the time. Louise Lasser portrayed the original Mary Hartman and earned an Emmy nomination for the role, giving Hampshire some rather large shoes to fill.

Aside from her turns in The Trotsky, Good Neighbors, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, Hampshire is likely best known for her role as Stevie Budd on Schitt's Creek. The series ran for six years on PopTV, ending in 2020. Schitt's Creek swept the Emmy awards ceremony for its final season, taking home nine awards in total. Eugene Levy and his son Daniel Levy snagged awards for Best Lead Actor and Best Supporting Actor in a comedy. Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy grabbed an Emmy each for Best Lead Actress and Supporting Actress in a comedy. The show also earned awards for writing, directing, and contemporary costumes.