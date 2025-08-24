Classic CBS Sitcom Star Died of Rare Cancer: Cause of Death Released for Loni Anderson

Loni Anderson’s cause of death has been revealed.

The classic CBS sitcom star died on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles.

At the time of her death, her publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, just said that she died due to an “acute prolonged illness,” but no other information was shared. According to TMZ, which obtained a copy of her death certificate, Anderson died from metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma. Per the National Organization of Rare Disorders, uLMS is a rare malignant tumor that “arises from the smooth muscle lining the walls of the uterus.” It’s an aggressive and extremely rare form of cancer. It’s unknown when Anderson was diagnosed.

Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Aug. 5, 1945, Anderson is best known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on all four seasons of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. Also starring Gary Sandy, Gordon Jump, Richard Sanders, Tim Reid, Frank Bonner, Jan Smithers, and Howard Hesseman, the series followed the misadventures of the staff of a struggling fictional AM radio station. Anderson’s Jennifer was the station’s receptionist and highest-paid employee, and despite not initially wanting the role because of the dumb blonde stereotype, it earned her nominations for three Golden Globes and two Emmys.

“I went in and sat on my little soapbox and said, ‘I don’t want to play this part because she’s just here to deliver messages and is window dressing.’ Then Hugh said, ‘Well, how would you do it?’…He said, ‘Let’s make her look like Lana Turner and be the smartest person in the room,’” she said in a 2020 interview.

Along with WKRP in Cincinnati, Anderson’s credits include All Dogs Go to Heaven, 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, A Night at the Roxbury, Three on a Date, The Jayne Mansfield Story, blondie & Dagwood, Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas, Partners in Crime, Easy Street, Nurses, Melrose Place, The Mullets, So Notorious, and My Sister Is So Gay, among others.

“Loni was a class act. Beautiful. Talented. Witty. ALWAYS a joy to be around,” Steve Sauer, Anderson’s manager of 30 years, said in a statement. “She was the ultimate working mother. Family first…and maintained a great balance with her career. She and I had wonderful adventures together that I shall forever cherish. I will especially miss that infectious chuckle of hers.”