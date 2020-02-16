Christian Group One Million Moms Demands Disney Cancel ‘Demonic’ Show ‘The Owl House’

One Million Moms is once again taking aim at the world of entertainment with their latest push to have something pulled or canceled. This time, the target is Disney and one of their new animated series.

The Owl House premiered on the Disney Channel back in January and already renewed for a second season back in November. It follows Luz, a girl who accidentally falls into a portal to another world on her way to Reality Check Camp. Once in the other world, she becomes determined to become a witch alongside Eda the Owl Lady.

While that is all enough to rile up One Million Moms, the organization lays out a lot more in their campaign against the show.

“In The Owl House, Disney introduces kids to a world of demons, witches, and sorcery while inundating their young minds with secular worldviews that reflect the current culture,” the One Million Moms web site describes. “The show makes light of hell and the dangers of the demonic realm. Even the previews and commercials include such content that makes it difficult for families who watch Disney Channel to avoid the evil content completely.”

They go on to say that Dana Terrace has not created a “cute, funny show” but has instead produced an “extremely dangerous” show that is corrupting our children.

The campaign also quotes the Christian Broadcasting Network who says the animated series portrays “witchcraft as a positive tool to fight evil.”

The campaign claims that over 15k people have taken action against the Disney Channel show. Their goal is to have the network cancel the “demonic show” immediately.

One Million Moms is no stranger to taking on Disney. They’ve targeted Disney property The Muppets way back in 2015, taking aim at the ABC sitcom for changing from its prior tone back in the classic days and including “sexually charged jokes.”

The group also tried to start a boycott against Toy Story 4 for the film’s alleged LGBTQ undertones, an effort that didn’t work as the film was a box office hit and recently earned an Oscar.

2019: The so-called “One Million Moms” protests Toy Story 4 2020: Toy Story 4 wins at the #Oscars https://t.co/hZBUquNmri — GLAAD (@glaad) February 10, 2020

They have even taken offense to Burger King’s marketing for the new Impossible Whopper after one of the taste-testers in their ads uses the word “damn” to describe the burger.

“One Million Moms finds this highly inappropriate. When responding to the taste test, he didn’t have to curse,” a press release from the group read. Burger King has not stopped selling the Impossible Whopper or removed the ad.